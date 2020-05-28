Gross receives 2020 ASMS John B. Fenn Award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Michael L. Gross, professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences and of immunology and internal medicine in the School of Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis, has received this year’s John B. Fenn Award for a Distinguished Contribution in Mass Spectrometry.

The award from the American Society for Mass Spectrometry honors Gross’ innovations in mass spectrometry-based footprinting for structural proteomics.

