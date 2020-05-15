Hayes receives 5 Sigma Physicist award

Sophia Hayes, professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a 5 Sigma Physicist by the American Physical Society for her outstanding science advocacy.
Hayes’ high-impact advocacy included testifying before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology on Capitol Hill last December, where she urged Congress to protect U.S. helium supplies.
In addition to her work with lawmakers in 2019, Hayes shared her expertise in a webinar hosted by the American Chemical Society and contributed her voice to media outlets.
