Brown School launches pandemic preparedness and response initiative

The Brown School has launched a “Foundations of Pandemic Preparedness & Response” program. The five-part, 20-hour program provides a self-paced, online tool kit to help public health and social service professionals respond, mitigate and prevent infectious disease outbreaks, focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The course is a foundational experience designed to build basic understanding and skills in:
- Epidemiology
- Surveillance and response
- Communications
- Mitigation and recovery
- Public health and social policy
The course was developed in consultation with practitioners in the field and Brown School experts in public health, social work and social policy.
For more information and to register, visit the Brown School site.
