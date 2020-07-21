Divided City grant applications open

The Divided City 2020 initiative will award multiple grants of up to $10,000 to individuals and organizations in the St. Louis metro region engaged in community work or creative practice related to urban segregation.

The funding will provide direct support for proposals in the humanities, arts, design, urban design and landscape architecture, and it’s open to members of the Washington University and greater St. Louis community. Virtual info sessions will be held July 29 and Aug. 11. Visit the website to RSVP, learn more or apply. Applications are due Aug. 26.