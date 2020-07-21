Loeb Teaching Fellows announced

Ian S. Hagemann, MD, PhD, Ali Y. Mian, MD, and Michelle M. Miller-Thomas, MD, have been named the 2020-22 Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Teaching Fellows at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The fellowship program was established in 2004 with a gift from Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb to advance medical education. The two-year fellowship provides recipients with dedicated time to focus on implementing innovative ideas into teaching and training that enhance the education of medical students and residents.

“The dedication and commitment of the Loebs over the years have been an important driver of medical education at Washington University,” said Eva Aagaard, MD, senior associate dean for education and the Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Professor of Medical Education. “Their unwavering support has encouraged and nurtured excellence in modern medical education. The Loebs have played a major role in the medical school’s ongoing efforts to revise and update its curriculum.”

