The View From Here 7.22.20

Signage, floor markings and other changes are in place in the dining areas and food court of the Danforth University Center on July 16 as the Danforth Campus continues a gradual reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
A customer selects from a grab-and-go cooler set up in the Danforth University Center. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Plexiglass dividers are in place on tables in the Danforth University Center on July 16 as the Danforth Campus continues a gradual reopening and prepares for more people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Flowers bloom around Hope Plaza on the Medical Campus July 10. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.