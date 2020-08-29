Call for proposals: race and ethnicity equity cluster hire initiative

In June, Chancellor Andrew D. Martin announced a new Danforth Campus-wide cluster hire of 12 new faculty members, whose research area focuses on race and/or ethnicity. A call for proposals is now open for Washington University schools and departments interested in welcoming one of the new hires to their faculty.
For more information and to learn more about the proposal process, visit the Office of the Provost’s website.
