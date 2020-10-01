Equity and Inclusion Council members named, first meeting scheduled

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Washington University in St. Louis’ Equity and Inclusion Council is moving forward with 42 newly appointed members, who will attend a kickoff meeting Oct. 7.

The council’s main charges include facilitating the implementation of recommendations made in the university’s 2017 Commission on Diversity and Inclusion report; providing a standing institutional home for that work; generating recommendations to further campus culture and climate; and reporting back to the university community on progress.

Visit the council’s webpage to learn more about its next steps, new members and future work.