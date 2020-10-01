Equity and Inclusion Council members named, first meeting scheduled

Washington University in St. Louis’ Equity and Inclusion Council is moving forward with 42 newly appointed members, who will attend a kickoff meeting Oct. 7.
The council’s main charges include facilitating the implementation of recommendations made in the university’s 2017 Commission on Diversity and Inclusion report; providing a standing institutional home for that work; generating recommendations to further campus culture and climate; and reporting back to the university community on progress.
Visit the council’s webpage to learn more about its next steps, new members and future work.
