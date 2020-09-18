Huang named chief of CNS/Gamma Knife service

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Jiayi Huang, MD, has been named chief of the central nervous system (CNS)/Gamma Knife service at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He had been serving as interim chief since October 2019.

In the role, Huang oversees Gamma Knife, a form of radiation surgery that can eliminate brain tumors, and other radiation oncology services related to the central nervous system. He treats patients at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine.

