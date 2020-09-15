Rubenstein named director of pediatric allergy and pulmonary medicine division

Ronald C. Rubenstein, MD, PhD, a highly regarded physician-scientist with expertise in cystic fibrosis, has been named director of the Division of Allergy and Pulmonary Medicine in the Department of Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He began his new position Sept. 1.

Rubenstein comes from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and was director of the Cystic Fibrosis Center and scientific director of the Translational Core Laboratory at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he held an endowed chair in pediatrics.

At Washington University, he will continue his research, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), on the molecular underpinnings of cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening, multi-organ, inherited disease that, in particular, can cause frequent lung infections and impaired breathing.

