The View From Here 9.16.20

Brookings Hall was lit up with a welcome message for Convocation. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Crews work to install study pods Sept. 11 in Graham Chapel for use by WashU students during the fall semester. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Paul Sullivan of McAllister Inc. is part of crews working to install study pods Sept. 11 in Whispers Cafe in Olin Library. WashU students can use the spaces for remote learning or studying during the fall semester. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
William Kapp, a Sam Fox School graduate architecture student, works Sept. 8 to design a prototype while physically distancing at Steinberg Hall. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
Ann Dang, a Sam Fox School graduate architecture student, works Sept. 8 on a prototype at Steinberg Hall, part of the school’s effort to create a safe environment for in-person learning during the pandemic. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
Shanti Parikh, associate professor in Arts & Sciences, teaches a class, reconfigured for safe distancing, in Wrighton Hall on Sept. 14, the first day of the fall semester for undergraduates. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Students study outside Ridgley Hall on Sept. 14, the first day of the fall 2020 semester. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Students take advantage of nice weather on the Danforth Campus on Sept. 14, the first day of the fall semester for undergraduates. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University).
Students enjoy the outside spaces of the Danforth Campus on Sept. 14, the first day of the fall semester for undergraduates. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
