Kerschensteiner honored for work with neural circuits, visual system

Daniel Kerschensteiner, MD, professor of ophthalmology in the John F. Hardesty, MD, Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Cogan Award from the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO).

The annual award recognizes a researcher age 45 or younger who has made important research contributions in ophthalmology and visual science that are directly related to disorders of the human eye or visual system, and who shows substantial promise for future contributions.

Kerschensteiner, also a professor of neuroscience and of biomedical engineering, studies how neural circuits in the visual system are able to extract salient information to guide behavior, as well as how those circuits emerge during development and can be disrupted by disease. The goal of the work is to develop therapeutic approaches to preserve and restore the function of those circuits. Kerschensteiner will present the Cogan Award Lecture at an upcoming ARVO annual meeting.

Originally published by the School of Medicine