McKelvey School of Engineering seeks to land artificial intelligence center

Bruno Sinopoli is leading a two-year $500,000 planning grant, along with colleagues at Washington University in St. Louis and elsewhere, to prepare a proposal for one of the National Science Foundation’s National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institutes.

Sinopoli is the Das Family Distinguished Professor and chair of the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University. He will work with co-investigators Yevgeniy Vorobeychik, associate professor of computer science and engineering at Washington University, and colleagues from several universities.

The program, slated to award $200 million over six years, is designed to advance research in AI and develop transformational, AI-powered innovation by allowing researchers to focus on larger-scale, longer-term research in a variety of areas.

