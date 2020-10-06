Take part in people’s ecochallenge this month

The Office of Sustainability invites members of the university community to take part in the people’s ecochallenge Oct. 7-28. Join the WashU team and take individual actions in areas such as waste, energy, health and justice. Learn more online.
The Office of Sustainability invites members of the university community to take part in the people’s ecochallenge Oct. 7-28. Join the WashU team and take individual actions in areas such as waste, energy, health and justice. Learn more online.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.