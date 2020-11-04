Medical researchers get HHS grant for hospital project

Jennie H. Kwon, DO, assistant professor of medicine, Carey-Ann Burnham, professor of pathology and immunology, and Gautam Dantas, professor of pathology and immunology, all at the School of Medicine, have received a $2.4 million grant from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The grant funds a study to assess whether a cleaning intervention prevents transmission of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in patient rooms in the hospital setting.