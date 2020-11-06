Medical researchers receive grant for wildlife surveillance project

Gideon Erkenswick, a postdoctoral researcher, and Jennifer Philips, MD, PhD, associate professor of medicine — both at the School of Medicine — are taking part in a two-year project to establish a global model for wildlife population surveillance and pathogen screening. The project is supported by a $1.6 million grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.
