Applications now accepted for Equalize 2021

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Applications are now being accepted for Equalize, a virtual mentor program and pitch competition designed to support women academic inventors. Presented by Washington University in St. Louis and Osage University Partners, the program is designed to take national action around the disparity of women faculty forming university startups.

The deadline for pitchers to apply is Dec. 31. To learn more, visit the Equalize webpage.