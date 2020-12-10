Applications now accepted for Equalize 2021

Applications are now being accepted for Equalize, a virtual mentor program and pitch competition designed to support women academic inventors. Presented by Washington University in St. Louis and Osage University Partners, the program is designed to take national action around the disparity of women faculty forming university startups.
The deadline for pitchers to apply is Dec. 31. To learn more, visit the Equalize webpage.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.