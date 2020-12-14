University receives ArbNet honor

Washington University in St. Louis has been awarded a Level 2 accreditation by the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and the Morton Arboretum for achieving standards of professional practices deemed important for arboreta and botanic gardens. The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program is the only global initiative to officially recognize arboreta at various levels of development, capacity and professionalism.

The Danforth Campus boasts 169 acres featuring a diverse collection of trees. The 5,100 trees on campus range from well-established historical trees to newly planted, climate-resilient ones. Recent projects include east end landscaping, which features 350 trees, 800 shrubs and 25,000 perennials, and Hillman Hall landscaping, which features 69 trees, 578 shrubs and 26,000 perennials, grasses and sedges.

Washington University also is a Tree Campus Higher Education.