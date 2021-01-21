Carter named director of OB-GYN clinical research division

Ebony Boyce Carter, MD, a physician-scientist known for her research involving community-based interventions to promote health equity for pregnant women and their babies, has been named director of the Division of Clinical Research in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

In the pursuit of health equity, the key aim is that everyone — regardless of identity, including race, ethnicity, gender or economic class — has the opportunity to be as healthy as possible.

Carter has extensive experience in the design and implementation of obstetric clinical trials. Her research on innovative prenatal care models to improve outcomes for pregnant women with diabetes is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute for Child Health and Human Development, and the American Diabetes Association.

