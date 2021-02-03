2021-22 tuition, room, board, fees announced

Undergraduate tuition at Washington University in St. Louis will be $57,750 for the 2021-22 academic year — a $1,450 (2.6%) increase over the 2020-21 academic tuition of $56,300, announced Amy B. Kweskin, vice chancellor for finance and chief financial officer.

The required student activity fee will be $578. The health and wellness fee will be $538.

Charges for on-campus double-occupancy housing for 2021-22 will range between $11,846 and $12,350, depending on housing type selected. This year’s range is $11,512 to $12,000. The meal plans for 2021-22 will range from $4,638 to $6,443 compared with this year’s range of $4,516 to $6,274.

“Washington University is mindful of the financial commitment and sacrifices you make to send your students here, and we are grateful for your steadfast support, especially during the extremely difficult challenges of the past year,” wrote Beverly Wendland, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, in a letter to parents and students about the 2021-22 tuition, room, board and fees.

“We are committed to maintaining and enhancing the university’s reputation as a place of academic distinction that our students and their families can take pride in. And we continue to attract the best and brightest students from around the world. The Admissions Office is well on its way to enrolling a talented, driven and diverse Class of 2025 and reports its highest number of both early decision and total applicants this year. We are excited for the future as we continue to add to our amazing community,” Wendland wrote.

An FAQ about tuition and the university’s financial resources was enclosed with the letter.

Students who qualify for need-based financial assistance will receive consideration for the cost increases, along with consideration of changes in their families’ financial circumstances.

As noted in the FAQ, the university is dedicated to meeting 100% of demonstrated financial need for all admitted students. Half of the undergraduate student body receives some form of financial assistance (scholarships, grants and/or financial aid). In the past decade, the average annual aid award for students with need has increased from about $26,000 to $53,000.

Under the university’s “no-loan” program, the families of first-year undergraduate students with annual incomes of $75,000 or less receive full financial aid packages, without incurring any debt. The university’s newest initiative is the WashU Pledge, which Chancellor Andrew D. Martin announced at his 2019 inauguration. This financial aid program covers the full cost of education, including tuition, room, board and fees, to all undergraduate students from Missouri and southern Illinois who are Pell Grant-eligible or from families with annual incomes of $75,000 or less.

The university has made substantial progress in attracting and enrolling students from low-income families, growing the number from 6% in 2013 to 16% in 2020. And as part of an ongoing effort to provide every student the true WashU experience, Martin also launched new grants to help low-income first-year students transition to college.

Below are the 2021-22 full-time tuition and fee schedules for the university’s graduate and professional programs as well as tuition for part-time students enrolling in evening and summer school.

The Graduate School and graduate programs in the McKelvey School of Engineering: The 2021-22 tuition charge for graduate students in these programs will be $57,750, an increase of $1,450 (2.6%).

Sam Fox Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design: The 2021-22 tuition charge for the Master of Architecture program will be $55,586, an increase of $1,410 (2.6%).

Sam Fox Graduate School of Art: The 2021-22 tuition charge for the Master of Fine Arts programs will be $46,188, an increase of $1,170 (2.6%).

Brown School: The 2021-22 tuition charge for first-year students in the Master of Social Work program will be $44,590, an increase of $1,130 (2.6%), and the Master of Public Health program tuition will be $39,600, an increase of $1,000 (2.6%).

Olin Business School graduate program: The 2021-22 tuition for the Master of Business Administration program will be $64,250, no increase over current charges, and the Executive MBA program will be $139,950, no increase over current charges.

School of Law: The 2021-22 tuition for the JD, JSD, LLM and MLS programs will be $62,666, an increase of $1,766 (2.9%).

School of Medicine: The 2021-22 tuition, for first-year students in the School of Medicine will be $65,001 each year for their four years of medical school, an increase of $770 (1.2%). Tuition for the second-, third- and fourth-year classes was fixed for four years upon their entry to medical school and their 2021-22 annual tuition will continue at $64,231, $62,664 and $60,795, respectively. The health fee will remain stable at $2,749 and the student fee will remain stable at $1,500.

Evening and Summer School 2021-22 tuition rates



Undergraduate evening students: For undergraduate evening students enrolling in University College in 2021-22, tuition will remain at the current cost of $665 per credit hour.

Graduate students in University College: Depending upon the graduate program in University College, tuition will range from $665 to $995 per credit hour for 2021-22, remaining at the current cost.

Summer School: Tuition in Summer School classes for 2022 will remain at the current cost of $1,180 per undergraduate credit hour and the current cost of $1,420 per graduate credit hour.