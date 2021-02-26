THE RECORD

Holtzman, Karch honored for research into neurodegenerative diseases

Alzheimer’s researchers David M. Holtzman, MD, and Celeste Karch, PhD, of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, have been recognized by the Rainwater Charitable Foundation for scientific achievements that could lead to new effective treatments for neurodegenerative diseases associated with the accumulation of tau protein in the brain. Alzheimer’s is the best known such disease.

Holtzman (left) and Karch
Holtzman received the Rainwater Annual Prize for Outstanding Innovation in Neurodegenerative Research, and Karch was awarded the Rainwater Prize for Innovative Early-Career Scientists. Holtzman and Karch will receive their awards and give talks on their research at the EuroTau 2021 conference later this year.

Holtzman, the Andrew B. and Gretchen P. Jones Professor and head of the Department of Neurology, is recognized, in part, for his discoveries on the role of the gene APOE in Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. 

Karch, associate professor of psychiatry and scientific director of the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network, has focused on defining the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying diseases caused by tau, collectively known as tauopathies. 

Read more on the School of Medicine site.

