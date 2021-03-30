THE RECORD

Sam Fox School to honor distinguished alumni

Architect Bijoy Jain, founder of Studio Mumbai, will receive the Dean's Medal from the Sam Fox School on April 8. (Photo: Mitul Desai)

Internationally renowned architect Bijoy Jain, founder of the Indian architectural practice Studio Mumbai, will receive the Dean’s Medal from the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis on April 8 as part of the school’s annual Awards for Distinction ceremony.

In addition to Jain, six more outstanding art and architecture alumni will be recognized for demonstrating creativity, innovation, leadership and vision in their respective fields. Distinguished alumni in architecture will be Bill Hanway (AB ’83) and Brian Vitale (MArch ’95). Distinguished alumni in art will be Michael Joo (BFA ’89), Adam Rubin (BFA ’05) and Cayce Zavaglia (MFA ’98). L. Irene Compadre (AB ’08/MLA ’12) will receive the Recent Alumni Award. 

The Awards for Distinction ceremony will take place virtually this year, beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8. The event is free to attend, but you must register online by April 1. For additional information, contact Mandy Davis at sfs.awards@wustl.edu.

Read the full story and bios on the Sam Fox School site.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Campus blood drive Tuesday

Life/Lines is back for 2021

Flags lowered in memory of Colorado shooting victims

Notables

Sam Fox School to honor distinguished alumni

Calfee named division director in orthopedic surgery

Washington University receives Regional Sustainability Award

Obituaries

Palghat Ramachandran, professor of engineering, 75

Leah C. Lorendo, adjunct instructor in engineering, 66

Lawrence Coben, emeritus associate professor of neurology, 94

Research Wire

Researchers observe new isotope of fluorine

An receives grant to study egg consumption

Wagenseil receives grant for aortic aneurysm research

The View From Here

3.29.21

2.22.21

2.15.21

Washington People

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Eric W. Carson

Jack Kirkland

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20