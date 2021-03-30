Sam Fox School to honor distinguished alumni

Internationally renowned architect Bijoy Jain, founder of the Indian architectural practice Studio Mumbai, will receive the Dean’s Medal from the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis on April 8 as part of the school’s annual Awards for Distinction ceremony.

In addition to Jain, six more outstanding art and architecture alumni will be recognized for demonstrating creativity, innovation, leadership and vision in their respective fields. Distinguished alumni in architecture will be Bill Hanway (AB ’83) and Brian Vitale (MArch ’95). Distinguished alumni in art will be Michael Joo (BFA ’89), Adam Rubin (BFA ’05) and Cayce Zavaglia (MFA ’98). L. Irene Compadre (AB ’08/MLA ’12) will receive the Recent Alumni Award.

The Awards for Distinction ceremony will take place virtually this year, beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8. The event is free to attend, but you must register online by April 1. For additional information, contact Mandy Davis at sfs.awards@wustl.edu.

