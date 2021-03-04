THE RECORD

Washington University named a Gold Bicycle Friendly University

Washington University has earned a 2020 Gold Bicycle Friendly University designation from the League of American Bicyclists.

Washington University in St. Louis has earned a 2020 Gold Bicycle Friendly University (BFU) designation. The award, given by the League of American Bicyclists, recognizes institutions of higher education for providing a more bikeable campus for faculty, staff, students and visitors. The university is the first in Missouri to receive a BFU designation at a gold or platinum level and one of only six in the Midwest.

Having received the BFU Bronze in 2015 and the BFU Silver in 2017, Washington University’s 2020 BFU Gold designation recognizes the university’s continued efforts to make its campuses accessible and safe for bikers through alternative transportation programs, partnerships to enhance public transit access, and bicycle improvements to the built environment.

This achievement is a result of collaborative efforts coordinated by the Office of Sustainability in partnership with Parking and Transportation Services, the Department of Facilities Planning & Management, the Washington University Police Department, Bears Bikes and others.

