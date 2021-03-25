THE RECORD

Washington University receives Regional Sustainability Award

Donna Krekel, senior research administrator in otolaryngology, and Gary De Wet, technical support specialist at the Office of the School of Medicine Chief Information Officer, have been vanpooling to and from the School of Medicine campus daily over 20 years. Their vanpool party counts an average of 10 people. They depart from Union, Mo., about 47 miles from campus. (Photo: Office of Sustainability)

Washington University in St. Louis recently received the Regional Sustainability Award from the St. Louis commuter ride-share program RideFinders.

The award recognizes organizations that exemplify a commitment to improving air quality by partnering with RideFinders and promoting sustainable commuting options for employees.

Of this year’s three award recipients, Washington University has added the most registered carpools over the last 18 months, reducing traffic congestion. The Office of Sustainability, Parking and Transportation Services and the Operations & Facilities Management Department at the School of Medicine worked together to enhance programs that provide carpooling and vanpooling options for members of the university community.

Learn more from RideFinders.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Apply to join Danforth Staff Council

Thurtene to host virtual art showcase, benefit to support Tent Mission STL

Big Ideas program seeks applications

Notables

Washington University receives Regional Sustainability Award

University named a ‘Women in the Workplace’ honoree

Guilak recognized for research in cartilage engineering

Obituaries

Palghat Ramachandran, professor of engineering, 75

Leah C. Lorendo, adjunct instructor in engineering, 66

Lawrence Coben, emeritus associate professor of neurology, 94

Research Wire

FUSIN promising in therapeutic agent delivery to brain tumor

Mathematician Frankel receives NSF CAREER Award

Bowman receives grant to study Alzheimer’s disease

The View From Here

2.22.21

2.15.21

2.1.21

Washington People

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Eric W. Carson

Jack Kirkland

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20