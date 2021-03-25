Washington University receives Regional Sustainability Award

Washington University in St. Louis recently received the Regional Sustainability Award from the St. Louis commuter ride-share program RideFinders.

The award recognizes organizations that exemplify a commitment to improving air quality by partnering with RideFinders and promoting sustainable commuting options for employees.

Of this year’s three award recipients, Washington University has added the most registered carpools over the last 18 months, reducing traffic congestion. The Office of Sustainability, Parking and Transportation Services and the Operations & Facilities Management Department at the School of Medicine worked together to enhance programs that provide carpooling and vanpooling options for members of the university community.

