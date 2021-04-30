THE RECORD

Biology department wins HHMI ‘Driving Change’ grant

A team based in the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis recently won a $50,000 Driving Change Learning Grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI).

The grant supports participation in HHMI’s Driving Change Learning Community, with the goals of fostering a community whose members will share a commitment to driving institutional culture change with respect to diversity, equity and inclusion; sharing ideas and progress in a supportive and inclusive space; and encouraging personal and institutional learning through peer-to-peer conversations. 

Tracey Hermanstyne, formerly a postdoctoral fellow in Erik Herzog’s lab, and Diana Jose-EdwardsWUSTL ENDURE Program co-director and coordinator of STEM Diversity Initiatives, are project co-directors. The leadership team also includes Harvey Fields Jr., associate dean for student success; Joseph Jez, the Spencer T. Olin Professor in biology and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor; and Jennifer Smith, dean of Arts & Sciences and professor of earth and planetary sciences.

