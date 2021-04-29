Limbrick appointed to St. Louis Regional Health Commission

Limbrick

David D. Limbrick, MD, PhD, the T. S. Park, MD, Professor of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been appointed to the St. Louis Regional Health Commission as the representative from the School of Medicine.

The commission is dedicated to ensuring the financial sustainability of the health-care safety net in St. Louis, developing and sustaining an integrated health-care system for those most in need, and serving as the point of contact for state and federal agencies regarding health-care safety net issues. It includes representatives appointed by the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County; the state of Missouri; local hospitals, health-care centers and medical schools; and the community at large.

Limbrick, also a professor of pediatrics, chief of pediatric neurosurgery, executive vice chair of the neurosurgery department and neurosurgeon-in-chief at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, succeeds James P. Crane, MD, the associate vice chancellor for special projects at Washington University.

Originally published by the School of Medicine