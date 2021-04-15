THE RECORD

Graduate student wins NIH fellowship

Sprunger

Macy Sprunger, a graduate student in Meredith Jackrel’s lab in the Department of Chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a three-year $136,560 National Research Service Award from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The award supports Sprunger’s project “Defining the Molecular Drivers and Modulators of MATR3 Proteinopathy Implicated in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Frontotemporal Dementia.”

NINDS is focused on better understanding the brain and nervous system as a means to reduce the burden of neurological disease. The fellowships support predoctoral students conducting research in scientific health-related fields. Read more from the Department of Chemistry.

