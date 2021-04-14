Jha to develop imaging methods with $1.8M NIH grant

Jha

Abhinav Jha, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a four-year $1.83 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). He will develop a new framework to evaluate quantitative imaging methods and help doctors make better decisions.

He will evaluate the efficacy of imaging data from patients with stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer, a disease with high prevalence and low survival rates. While there are multiple treatment options, physicians do not have a sure way to determine which treatment is best for each patient. The hope is such imaging will help to better tailor treatments.

