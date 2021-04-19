THE RECORD

Help celebrate 2021 graduates

Faculty, staff, friends and loved ones are invited to submit messages of support for the Class of 2021. Submit photo and video messages, either to the class in general or to specific students, through Saturday, April 24. They will be shared with graduates in Commencement-related communications and displayed during the in-person and livestream ceremonies.

Questions about your submission? Contact commencement@wustl.edu.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Help celebrate 2021 graduates

Students invited to apply to be a Faith in the Vaccine Ambassador

E-waste recycling, paper shredding April 20 and 27

Notables

Njoku named director of pediatric anesthesiology division

Researchers elected to American Society for Clinical Investigation

Odibo named director of maternal-fetal & ultrasound division in OB-GYN

Obituaries

Larry J. Johnson, longtime employee in environmental health, 68

Charles J. Kilo, professor of clinical medicine, 94

Palghat Ramachandran, professor of engineering, 75

Research Wire

Olin-Brookings initiative to address opioid epidemic

Graduate student wins NIH fellowship

Nowak, collaborators share new observations of famous black hole

The View From Here

4.12.21

4.5.21

3.29.21

Washington People

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Eric W. Carson

Jack Kirkland

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20