Students invited to apply to be a Faith in the Vaccine Ambassador

Students are invited to apply to be a Faith in the Vaccine Ambassador. Student ambassadors will develop creative partnerships with local communities to increase vaccine distribution and education.
The program will run from May through October. Ambassadors will receive a $1,500 stipend. The application deadline is Friday, April 23. View the students website for more information.
