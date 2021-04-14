THE RECORD

E-waste recycling, paper shredding April 20 and 27

The Office of Sustainability and the Office of Information Security will be hosting electronic waste recycling drives and confidential paper shredding services at the Danforth and Medical campuses.

The Danforth Campus event will take place from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, on Throop Drive near Knight and Bauer halls. The Medical Campus event will be 7:30-10:30 a.m. April 27 in the food truck area at the corner of Scott and Taylor avenues. Organizers request RSVPs here.

Items with cords can be recycled at these events, including computers and accessories; lawn and garden equipment; power tools; and kitchen appliances. Some items require a disposal fee due to hazardous components, such as TVs and computer monitors.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Students invited to apply to be a Faith in the Vaccine Ambassador

E-waste recycling, paper shredding April 20 and 27

Vaccination clinic volunteers needed

Notables

East end project recognized

Reagh named APS ‘Rising Star’

Sam Fox School announces 2021 Stone & DeGuire Contemporary Art Awards

Obituaries

Charles J. Kilo, professor of clinical medicine, 94

Palghat Ramachandran, professor of engineering, 75

Leah C. Lorendo, adjunct instructor in engineering, 66

Research Wire

Jha to develop imaging methods with $1.8M NIH grant

Scientist receives early-career grant

Ramani lab awarded grant to update power plants

The View From Here

4.12.21

4.5.21

3.29.21

Washington People

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Eric W. Carson

Jack Kirkland

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20