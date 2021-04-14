E-waste recycling, paper shredding April 20 and 27

The Office of Sustainability and the Office of Information Security will be hosting electronic waste recycling drives and confidential paper shredding services at the Danforth and Medical campuses.

The Danforth Campus event will take place from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, on Throop Drive near Knight and Bauer halls. The Medical Campus event will be 7:30-10:30 a.m. April 27 in the food truck area at the corner of Scott and Taylor avenues. Organizers request RSVPs here.

Items with cords can be recycled at these events, including computers and accessories; lawn and garden equipment; power tools; and kitchen appliances. Some items require a disposal fee due to hazardous components, such as TVs and computer monitors.