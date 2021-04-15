Odibo named director of maternal-fetal & ultrasound division in OB-GYN

Odibo

Anthony Odibo, MD, an internationally respected maternal-fetal medicine expert, has been named director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine & Ultrasound in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He also has been appointed vice chair of obstetrics in the department.

Odibo previously served as a division director and vice chair in the department, but most recently comes from the University of South Florida in Tampa, where he is a professor of obstetrics and gynecology and medical director of the Fetal Care Center of Tampa Bay. He will begin in his new roles as division director, professor of obstetrics and gynecology, and vice chair of obstetrics at Washington University on May 1.

“Dr. Odibo is best known for his clinical expertise in maternal-fetal medicine, with a specialized focus in fetal care,” said Dineo Khabele, MD, the Mitchell and Elaine Yanow Professor and head of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology. “He is also known for his prolific research and for being an incredible mentor and role model for the next generation. We are delighted to welcome him back to the department.”

