Cryder named to Poets & Quants’ ‘40 Under 40’ list

Cynthia Cryder, associate professor of marketing at Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School, was named one of Poets & Quants’ “Best 40 Under 40” professors of 2021.
In its page on Cryder, the publication cited remarks from nominating materials, praising her for both research and teaching excellence.
One nominator wrote: “Prof. Cryder is able to take cutting-edge psychological research and translate it into actions that are relevant to the marketing managers of today and tomorrow.”
It was the second consecutive year an Olin faculty member made the list. Last year, the online business school magazine tapped Seth Carnahan, associate professor of strategy, for the recognition. Read more on the Olin Blog.
