THE RECORD

Cryder named to Poets & Quants’ ‘40 Under 40’ list

By Kurt Greenbaum

Cynthia Cryder, associate professor of marketing at Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School, was named one of Poets & Quants’ “Best 40 Under 40” professors of 2021.

Cryder

In its page on Cryder, the publication cited remarks from nominating materials, praising her for both research and teaching excellence.

One nominator wrote: “Prof. Cryder is able to take cutting-edge psychological research and translate it into actions that are relevant to the marketing managers of today and tomorrow.”

It was the second consecutive year an Olin faculty member made the list. Last year, the online business school magazine tapped Seth Carnahan, associate professor of strategy, for the recognition. Read more on the Olin Blog.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Get ready for Workday launch in July

Day of Dialogue and Action offers spring resources

Doctorate program in University College being phased out

Notables

French Connexions hosts ‘Video Games in Translation’

Cryder named to Poets & Quants’ ‘40 Under 40’ list

Gordon study on childhood malnutrition honored for its impact

Obituaries

Michael E. Hughes, assistant professor of pulmonary medicine, 41

Michael Friedlander, professor emeritus of physics, 92

William M. Boothby, professor emeritus of mathematics, 102

Research Wire

Grant funds research pushing limits of cyborg insects

Researchers win NIH grant

Bose, Meacham receive Defense Department grant

The View From Here

The View From Here 5.17.21

4.26.21

4.12.21

Washington People

Megan Flake: Keeping engineering labs running during the pandemic

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Eric W. Carson

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20