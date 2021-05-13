Day of Dialogue and Action offers spring resources

Since 2015, members of the Washington University in St. Louis community have dedicated a day in the spring semester to spark conversation, embrace our diversity, and engage across roles and campus locations. While we were unable to meet in person for this year’s Day of Dialogue and Action, an in-person gathering will be planned as more of the community transitions back to campus during the next academic year.

In the meantime, this vitally important work did not pause. The university continued to collectively deepen WashU’s culture of dialogue and action. During the past year, more than 500 events were held across the Danforth and Medical campuses, examining ways to advance equity and inclusion throughout our community.

View a list of resources, share your 2020-21 story, and learn more about how you can continue your individual journey into dialogue and action.