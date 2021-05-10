THE RECORD

Entrepreneurship awards announced

The Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Washington University in St. Louis recently announced the results of two major competitions.

The Skandalaris Venture Competition, which provides mentoring and funding to student and young alumni-led ventures, awarded funding to a total of four startups during its spring session, and alumni-founded beauty brand Golden Roots Essentials took the top prize of $50,000 in the Global Innovation Award, given annually to a scalable and quick-to-market product or startup.

Read more about both competitions on the Skandalaris website.

