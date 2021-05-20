THE RECORD

Kwon named committee vice chair by epidemiology society

Jennie Kwon
Kwon

Jennie H. Kwon, DO, assistant professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named the vice chair for the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) Research Committee. SHEA is the foremost professional organization promoting health-care epidemiology and infection prevention.

As vice chair, Kwon will help identify research priorities in health-care epidemiology, encourage new research initiatives in the field, foster research on the prevention and control of health care-associated infections and antibiotic resistance, promote communication and interaction to support research in the field, and develop programs to enhance research opportunities.

Kwon is also an associate hospital epidemiologist and the associate medical director for infection prevention at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Her research focuses on antibiotic-resistant organisms and infection prevention, specifically on how antibiotic-resistant organisms are transmitted, and methods to better detect and prevent health care-associated infections.

