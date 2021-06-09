Big Ideas Competition winners announced

Six winners have been selected for the 2021-22 Big Ideas Competition award, chosen from among 29 applications and 11 finalists.
Sponsored by the Healthcare Innovation Lab and the Washington University Institute for Informatics (I2), the Big Ideas Competition was created to identify and support high-priority, novel projects from collaborative clinical, operational and research teams that are developing innovations in informatics and health-care delivery.
Read more about the winning teams, which tackle issues from surgery complications to mobile health technology, on the Institute for Informatics website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.