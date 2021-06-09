THE RECORD

Big Ideas Competition winners announced

Six winners have been selected for the 2021-22 Big Ideas Competition award, chosen from among 29 applications and 11 finalists.

Sponsored by the Healthcare Innovation Lab and the Washington University Institute for Informatics (I2), the Big Ideas Competition was created to identify and support high-priority, novel projects from collaborative clinical, operational and research teams that are developing innovations in informatics and health-care delivery.

Read more about the winning teams, which tackle issues from surgery complications to mobile health technology, on the Institute for Informatics website.

