Physics student earns science fellowship

Garrett King, a graduate student in the Department of Physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded a Stewardship Science Graduate Fellowship by the U.S. Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration.
The fellowship is awarded to first- and second-year graduate students focusing their studies on high-energy density physics, nuclear science or properties of materials under extreme conditions and hydrodynamics. The award, renewable for up to four years, includes tuition and fees, an annual stipend and allowances for research and professional development.
