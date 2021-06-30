Developmental biologist receives NIH grant

Kristen Kroll, professor of developmental biology at the School of Medicine, has received a four-year $2.09 million R01 research grant from National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for her project titled “The cis-regulatory grammar and epigenetic control of human interneuron progenitor specification.”
