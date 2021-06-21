THE RECORD

Lang named to national child health advisory council

Lang

Catherine Lang, professor of physical therapy and associate director of the Movement Science Program in the Program in Physical Therapy at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been appointed to serve on the National Advisory Child Health and Human Development Council for the Eunice Kennedy Schriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). She will serve a four-year term.

Also a professor of neurology and of occupational therapy, Lang is one of 18 council members charged with advising, consulting with and making recommendations to the NICHD directors on matters related to research and research support activities.

Lang is only the second physical therapist to serve on this council. She brings extensive research expertise in the study of human movement, neurorehabilitation and disability to the group.

Originally published by the School of Medicine

