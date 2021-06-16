THE RECORD

Cheng honored for work to advance pain relief without adverse effects

Wayland Cheng
Cheng

Wayland Cheng, MD, PhD, assistant professor of anesthesiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2021 Frontiers in Anesthesia Research Award from the International Anesthesia Research Society. The prestigious $750,000 award, which is given only once every three years to a single awardee, funds projects with an eye toward developing future leaders in the field of anesthesiology.

Honorees’ projects must be relevant to anesthesiology and play a critical role in the scientific evolution of a novel concept. 

Read more about Cheng’s project on the School of Medicine site.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Virtual celebration planned for Davis

Outdoor BearFit classes now available

Open parking in effect

Notables

Cheng honored for work to advance pain relief without adverse effects

Kashua’s ‘Let It Be Morning’ going to Cannes

Washington University named to top patent list

Obituaries

Mark Franklin, former professor of engineering, 81

Wallace Diboll, former professor of mechanical engineering, 97

John Turk, endowed professor of endocrinology, 73

Research Wire

Mathematician wins NSF grant

Google supports Agonafer’s data center cooling tech

Rudra receives NSF CAREER Award

The View From Here

5.17.21

4.26.21

4.12.21

Washington People

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Megan Flake: Keeping engineering labs running during the pandemic

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20