Cheng honored for work to advance pain relief without adverse effects

Wayland Cheng, MD, PhD, assistant professor of anesthesiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2021 Frontiers in Anesthesia Research Award from the International Anesthesia Research Society. The prestigious $750,000 award, which is given only once every three years to a single awardee, funds projects with an eye toward developing future leaders in the field of anesthesiology.
Honorees’ projects must be relevant to anesthesiology and play a critical role in the scientific evolution of a novel concept.
Read more about Cheng’s project on the School of Medicine site.
