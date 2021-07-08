Researcher wins funding toward treating multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is an incurable malignancy of mature plasma cells. Julie O’Neal, assistant professor of medicine at the School of Medicine, received a $250,000 award from the International Myeloma Society. The award will be used to develop novel immunotherapy treatments for multiple myeloma, a common blood cancer.
