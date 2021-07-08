THE RECORD

Researcher wins funding toward treating multiple myeloma

Julie O'Neal
O’Neal

Multiple myeloma is an incurable malignancy of mature plasma cells. Julie O’Neal, assistant professor of medicine at the School of Medicine, received a $250,000 award from the International Myeloma Society. The award will be used to develop novel immunotherapy treatments for multiple myeloma, a common blood cancer.  

