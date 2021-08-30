THE RECORD

Veis named editor-in-chief of musculoskeletal research journal

Deborah Veis
Veis

Deborah Veis, MD, PhD, professor of medicine in the Division of Bone and Mineral Diseases at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been appointed the next editor-in-chief of the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research Plus (JBMR Plus). Her five-year term begins Sept. 1.

Launched in 2017, JBMR Plus is a monthly open-access journal of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research. According to the society, the journal “aims to improve global musculoskeletal health by publishing innovative research covering endocrinology, geriatrics, orthopedics and rheumatology.”

Veis, also a professor of pathology and immunology, is a bone and mineral disease specialist who studies bone loss due to disease, including in cancer or infection that has spread to the bone. Read more on the School of Medicine site.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Sam Fox School, AIA St. Louis announce “Disruption,” 2021 Steedman Fellowship

Take part in climate-focused pitch competition

New professional development resource available

Notables

Veis named editor-in-chief of musculoskeletal research journal

Washington University Review of Philosophy launches

Gonzalez names leadership team

Obituaries

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Carl Wellman, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 94

Robert Wykes, professor emeritus of music, 95

Research Wire

NIH awards nearly $2M to Huebsch for study

Butler-Barnes receives NSF grant to study impact of racial violence

Researcher wins grant for cell division work

The View From Here

8.25.21

8.18.21

7.28.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20