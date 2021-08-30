Veis named editor-in-chief of musculoskeletal research journal

Veis

Deborah Veis, MD, PhD, professor of medicine in the Division of Bone and Mineral Diseases at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been appointed the next editor-in-chief of the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research Plus (JBMR Plus). Her five-year term begins Sept. 1.

Launched in 2017, JBMR Plus is a monthly open-access journal of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research. According to the society, the journal “aims to improve global musculoskeletal health by publishing innovative research covering endocrinology, geriatrics, orthopedics and rheumatology.”

Veis, also a professor of pathology and immunology, is a bone and mineral disease specialist who studies bone loss due to disease, including in cancer or infection that has spread to the bone. Read more on the School of Medicine site.