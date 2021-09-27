Faculty, staff invited to join Veteran Ally Program

The Office of Military and Veteran Services at Washington University in St. Louis is inviting faculty and staff to participate in its Veteran Ally Program. Sessions are scheduled 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and Oct. 14. Participants will learn about military culture; challenges facing student veterans; campus and community resources available to veterans; and strategies to make services, programs and interactions more veteran-friendly.

To register, visit the Office of Military and Veteran Services website.