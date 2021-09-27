Faculty, staff invited to join Veteran Ally Program

The Office of Military and Veteran Services at Washington University in St. Louis is inviting faculty and staff to participate in its Veteran Ally Program. Sessions are scheduled 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and Oct. 14. Participants will learn about military culture; challenges facing student veterans; campus and community resources available to veterans; and strategies to make services, programs and interactions more veteran-friendly.
To register, visit the Office of Military and Veteran Services website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.