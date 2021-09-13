THE RECORD

Yoo wins research grants

Andrew Yoo, associate professor of developmental biology at the School of Medicine, has received a two-year $486,844 grant from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for his project titled “Investigation of neurodegenerative pathways in directly reprogrammed, XDP patient neurons”; and a two-year $345,000 grant from the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund for his project titled “Neuronal subtype-specific modeling of Alzheimer’s disease by direct neuronal reprogramming of patient fibroblasts.”

