Cruz receives NIH fellowship award

Matthew A. Cruz, a predoctoral trainee in biochemistry and molecular biophysics and in the laboratory of Gregory Bowman at the School of Medicine, received a three-year $95,910 fellowship award from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his research titled “Leveraging protein dynamics to drug filovirus protein-nucleic acid interactions using simulations and experiments.” 

