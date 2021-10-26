Eight researchers receive Longer Life Foundation awards

Eight researchers at Washington University in St. Louis have received funding from the Longer Life Foundation, a cooperative effort between Washington University School of Medicine and the Reinsurance Group of America.

The grants help junior investigators launch research projects and assist more established researchers as they move their investigations into new areas. The foundation’s mission is to fund and support the study of factors that either predict the mortality and morbidity of selected populations or influence improvements in longevity, health and wellness.

Read more about the researchers and their projects on the School of Medicine website.