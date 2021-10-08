Fitzpatrick receives grant for cutting-edge optical microscope

The National Institute of Mental Health, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has awarded James Fitzpatrick a $600,000 grant to purchase a Zeiss LSM 980 Airyscan 2 microscope platform for the Washington University Center for Cellular Imaging (WUCCI).
The instrument will complement the existing optical microscopes at WUCCI by expanding super-resolution imaging to a broader range of wavelengths, thereby allowing researchers to use a greater variety of fluorescent probes.
“This is the cutting-edge, newest technology available in the confocal and super-resolution imaging space,” said Fitzpatrick, the scientific director of WUCCI and a professor of neuroscience, of cell biology and physiology at Washington University School of Medicine and of biomedical engineering. “The grant helps maintain our position as a leading academic imaging center.”
Read more on the Department of Neuroscience website.
