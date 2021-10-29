Seven faculty honored with Emerson teaching awards

Seven faculty members across four undergraduate schools at Washington University in St. Louis have been honored with 2021 Emerson Electric Co. “Excellence in Teaching” awards.

They are:

Jami Ake , senior lecturer and assistant dean in Arts & Sciences;

, senior lecturer and assistant dean in Arts & Sciences; Andrew C. Butler , chair and associate professor of education and associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences;

, chair and associate professor of education and associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences; Jian Cai , senior lecturer in finance at Olin Business School;

, senior lecturer in finance at Olin Business School; Seema Mukhi Dahlheimer , senior lecturer and assistant director of the Engineering Communication Center at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

, senior lecturer and assistant director of the Engineering Communication Center at the McKelvey School of Engineering; Megan Daschbach Eckhardt , teaching professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences;

, teaching professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences; Shreyas R. Krishnan , assistant professor in illustration at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts; and

, assistant professor in illustration at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts; and Sandra Matteucci, senior lecturer in technical writing at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

Each year, honorees are chosen by the deans of their schools and by the university’s Center for Teaching and Learning. Awards recognize teachers across the St. Louis metropolitan area, from kindergarten through college level, for their example of educational excellence in their fields.