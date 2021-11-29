School of Law tax clinic receives $100,000 grant

The Low Income Taxpayer Clinic, one of the 11 legal clinics at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, recently received a $100,000 grant for 2022 by the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent branch of the Internal Revenue Service.

This is the maximum grant awarded under the program and will be used to continue funding the clinic’s work in representing, educating and advocating for low-income taxpayers and those for whom English is a second language who could not otherwise afford legal representation.

The Low Income Taxpayer Clinic was established as part of the school’s clinical program in fall 2014. It represents indigent taxpayers in active tax controversies with the Internal Revenue Service.

Clinic faculty, staff and volunteer attorneys have dedicated more than 25,000 hours to clinic-related activities, more than 5,600 of which were provided by volunteers. Law students, in collaboration with clinic faculty, have represented or consulted with nearly 500 taxpayers, secured over $113,000 in federal refunds, and corrected or compromised over $1.5 million in federal tax liabilities, penalties and interest.

The clinic is directed by Sarah Narkiewicz, associate dean for clinical education. Jennifer Stoll is the supervising attorney.